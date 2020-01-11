



CANTON, OHIO (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2020 Centennial Slate.

Cowher was told he was an inductee on CBS’ “The NFL Today” program right before the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens game at 8:15 p.m. The Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker personally presented Cowher with the news.

Cowher was the head coach for the Steelers for 15 seasons, starting in 1992 and ending in 2006. His accomplishments include leading the Steelers to 10 playoff appearances, including two Super Bowls.

The Centennial Slate is made up of 10 seniors (players from more than 25 seasons ago), three contributors (any individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches (who coached more than five seasons ago). There were nearly 300 nominees and 38 finalists. The Centennial Blue-Ribbon Panel was responsible for the selection.

There will be 20 members on the Centennial Slate. Five more members will be added the day before Super Bowl LIV, and they will be selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

The rest of the members of the Centennial Slate will be announced on “Good Morning Football” on Jan. 15 at 7 a.m. on NFL Network.