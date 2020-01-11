  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMLeverage
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chipotle, Evacuation, Local News, Local TV, Mcknight Road, Pittsburgh News, Ross Township


ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Chipotle location recently had to be evacuated around after people inside reported feeling ill.

The evacuation of the Chipotle at 4861 McKnight Road happened around 6:15 p.m. tonight.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

At least one woman was evaluated by paramedics. It is not known at this time whether anyone had to be transported to local area hospitals.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Firefighters checked the heating unit on the roof for carbon monoxide. Crews have already cleared the scene.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.

Comments