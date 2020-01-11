Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Chipotle location recently had to be evacuated around after people inside reported feeling ill.
The evacuation of the Chipotle at 4861 McKnight Road happened around 6:15 p.m. tonight.
At least one woman was evaluated by paramedics. It is not known at this time whether anyone had to be transported to local area hospitals.
Firefighters checked the heating unit on the roof for carbon monoxide. Crews have already cleared the scene.
