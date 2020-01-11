



VERONA (KDKA) — New details have emerged about a burglary that happened in Verona on Dec. 17.

Three men were arrested in connection to a single burglary on the 500 block of East Railroad Street in Verona.

Police records reveal that one of the victims of the burglary described suspect James Caldwell, 26, as his “best friend” since grade school.

One of the other suspects, 20-year-old Zachary Rogowski, has been unable to post bail, according to court records.

Caldwell and Zachary Rogowski are charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.

Zachary Rogowski is being held in Allegheny County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 27.

Rogowski’s father, Walter Rogowski, 48, has also been arrested. He is charged with possession with the intent to deliver narcotics.

The Rogowskis and Caldwell allegedly stole $4,800 from a residence on the 500 block of East Railroad Street. Two handguns and three black floor-length dresses were also missing from the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Surveillance footage from street cameras and local businesses showed that the robbery happened at 4:26 p.m. and ended around 4:31 p.m., meaning the suspects stole the property in about five minutes.

Police recovered one of the guns, 120 individual stamp bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during the searches on Friday.