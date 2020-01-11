  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gas Drilling, Local News, Local TV, Marcellus Shale, Natural Gas, Natural Gas Prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Lower prices for natural gas last year will mean a 21% drop in drilling fee revenue for Pennsylvania’s state programs and county and municipal governments.

That’s even as production grew from exploration in the vast Marcellus Shale reservoir.

The Independent Fiscal Office projected Wednesday that impact fee collections for 2019 will be $198. That’s a nearly $54 million drop from 2018, but still above 2016’s low point of $173 million.

Payments are due by July 1, and the money largely stays in drilling communities.

With 2019 production in Pennsylvania headed to a record 6.8 trillion cubic feet last year, the Independent Fiscal Office says the effective tax rate of the fee fell to 2.1%.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments