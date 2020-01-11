Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The calendar may say January 11th, but it sure feels more like May!
KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours predicts a record high of 68 and even 70s in some areas.
If that happens, we will break a 130-year-old temperature record, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
Today’s record high temps will likely be broken at ALL of our official climate sites. Today will feel much more like May 11th than Jan 11th. pic.twitter.com/ioqluWWlSK
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 11, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.