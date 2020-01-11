  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The calendar may say January 11th, but it sure feels more like May!

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours predicts a record high of 68 and even 70s in some areas.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

If that happens, we will break a 130-year-old temperature record, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

