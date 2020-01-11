PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pittsburgh rapper Harvey ‘Frzy’ Daniels is trying to break the Guinness World Record for longest freestyle rap.

The Emmy award-winning rapper/musician is making the attempt on the 1-year anniversary of Frzy Day, which was given to him by the City of Pittsburgh on January 11th, 2019.

The event is being held at The Block Northway from 10 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, a total of 31 hours. It’s open to the public and will be live streamed across mutiple platforms.

To help Frzy accomplish this global record, there will be non-stop music by 13 DJs from Grind Hard, 26 producers, and interactive games.

You can be part of history by recording your name at the event, and once the attempt is approved, you will have the opportunity to send away for a certificate from Guinness World Records.