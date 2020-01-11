  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, record breaking temperatures, Warm Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Waking up in the mid 50’s with light rain showers.

We will have a break in the rain for a good portion of the day and highs possibly breaking a record high of 68 back in 1890. Some areas in the 70s!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Tomorrow we dry out starting at midnight in the upper 50s and temps fall during the day.

Strong wind gusts tonight 50-60 mph so Wind Advisories are in place starting at 11PM – 1PM tomorrow.

Monday morning a cold start at the bus stop right around the freezing mark and then we are back in the low 50s for the high with sunshine!

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments