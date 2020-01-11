Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Waking up in the mid 50’s with light rain showers.
We will have a break in the rain for a good portion of the day and highs possibly breaking a record high of 68 back in 1890. Some areas in the 70s!
Tomorrow we dry out starting at midnight in the upper 50s and temps fall during the day.
Strong wind gusts tonight 50-60 mph so Wind Advisories are in place starting at 11PM – 1PM tomorrow.
Monday morning a cold start at the bus stop right around the freezing mark and then we are back in the low 50s for the high with sunshine!
