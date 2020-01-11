  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Pittsburgh by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning will stay in effect until 5:45 p.m. It is expected to impact Bethel Park and Monroeville as well.

The warning extended to Fairmont, Brookhaven and Pleasant Valley in West Virginia.

