PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Pittsburgh by the National Weather Service (NWS).
The warning will stay in effect until 5:45 p.m. It is expected to impact Bethel Park and Monroeville as well.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Bethel Park PA, Monroeville PA until 5:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/rC4dLnTk8V
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 11, 2020
The warning extended to Fairmont, Brookhaven and Pleasant Valley in West Virginia.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fairmont WV, Brookhaven WV, Pleasant Valley WV until 6:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/YkhRlBNFnY
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 11, 2020
