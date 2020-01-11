Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Volunteers in Fox Chapel spent the morning packing meals for those less fortunate.
Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church partnered with Rise Against Hunger to host the event.
Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable.
Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church’s Mission Committee sponsored the event.
The goal was to pack 20,000 meals. Over 125 volunteers were expected.
