PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wind advisory has been sent out by the National Weather Service (NWS) for multiple counties in western, southwest and northwest Pennsylvania.
The High Wind Watch has been replaced by a Wind Advisory, which is now in effect for our entire forecast area. Gusts of 45-55 MPH are expected tonight into Sunday. Last chance to get ready by securing any loose outdoor objects! pic.twitter.com/zCjyOuZGsz
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 11, 2020
The advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. Sunday. Experts expect that areas will receive winds reaching 15-25 miles, with some up to 50 miles per hour.
The advisory cautions residents and travelers about the potential impact of the high-speed winds:
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”
Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland Counties will be the primary targets of the high-speed wind.
NWS asks people to secure outside objects and to “use extreme caution when driving.”
