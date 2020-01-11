  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wind advisory has been sent out by the National Weather Service (NWS) for multiple counties in western, southwest and northwest Pennsylvania.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. Sunday. Experts expect that areas will receive winds reaching 15-25 miles, with some up to 50 miles per hour.

The advisory cautions residents and travelers about the potential impact of the high-speed winds:

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland Counties will be the primary targets of the high-speed wind.

NWS asks people to secure outside objects and to “use extreme caution when driving.”

