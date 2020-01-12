



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg K-9 is retiring after more than 12 years of service to the Greensburg Police Department.

Greensburg’s City Council meeting Monday evening will make the retirement official for K-9 DAX, who joined the department on July 19, 2007.

At tomorrow evenings city council meeting, K-9 DAX will officially retire from the GPD after a stellar 12+ years of… Posted by City of Greensburg Police Department on Sunday, January 12, 2020

The Facebook post announcing DAX’s retirement said that the K-9 had spent years protecting the citizens of Greensburg and putting smiles on children’s faces. The department was very fond of DAX’s service:

“DAX is the epitome of what a police K-9 should be. While it is difficult to measure, it is no doubt that when DAX was on an incident, he could take the place of another 3-4 officers with his keen sense and dedication to his job. A lot of people have no problem fighting the police – but very few if any – want to take their chance with a K-9!”

Another K-9, Falco, will be assisting the department in the wake of DAX’s retirement, but there are already plans for Greensburg Police to reportedly take on a new K-9 in the near future.

If you want to watch DAX’s retirement, you can attend the Greensburg City Council Meeting tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall, 416 S. Main Street.