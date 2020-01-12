WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood’s Steelers Country attraction recently received special recognition.
The themed area was voted one of USA Today’s 10Best New Amusement Park Attractions of 2019.
Another high point for Steelers Country: the new area, highlighted by Steel Curtain, was voted one of the USA TODAY 10Best New Amusement Park Attractions!
See the full list: https://t.co/h7jRVvIlY2 pic.twitter.com/qI7sGvwI3a
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) January 12, 2020
Steelers Country’s rollercoaster Steel Curtain helped to rank it ninth out of the top 10 list.
“The highlight is the new Steel Curtain roller coaster, which reaches speeds of 76 miles per hour and navigates nine inversions (the most in North America), including the world’s tallest at 197 feet,” the review stated.
Kennywood Steeler Country was among 20 other nominees selected by 10Best editors and other experts. The final top 10 were voted on by the public.
