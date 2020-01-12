PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh remains in effect until 1 p.m. for multiple counties in western, northwest and southwest Pennsylvania and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
National Weather Service Pittsburgh urges motorists to use caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
Secure outdoor objects.
The following counties are under the wind advisory:
Garrett-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Armstrong-Indiana-
Westmoreland-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette-Fayette Ridges-
Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-
Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-
Including the cities of Mountain Lake Park, Oakland MD,
Grantsville, Tionesta, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville,
Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Murrysville, Greensburg,
New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Ligonier,
Donegal, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Coopers Rock, Kingwood,
Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Parsons,
Hendricks, Saint George, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley
