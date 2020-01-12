PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A Pittsburgh man is jail tonight after allegedly beating three children.

Police are charging 30-year-old Randall Blair with one count of strangulation several counts of endangering the welfare of children, and recklessy endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint three children were taken to Children’s Hospital for their injuries.

One of the vicitms told medical staff Blair hit her with his hands and a belt while in the fetal position.

Blair is accused of leaning on the child during the beating which drove his finger into her eye. Doctors found her eye had been bleeding.

Another victim said Blair would choke her in addition to beating her with his hands and belt. She told officers she and another victim missed school because they were being beaten.

Hospital staff found a 2-year-old victim to have scabs and bruises on his body. The child tested positive for cocaine.

The Children Youth and Families caseworker assigned to the family found deplorable living conditions for the children and said their basic medical needs were not met.

Police also found the children were not adequately fed.

One of the victims told investigators an example of a meal was a box of macaroni and cheese, mixed with a can of tuna. That would be distributed among 5 children.

Another victim said she was hungry and found no food in the home and was not able to eat.

Blair was arraigned Sunday morning on his charges and was not able to post the $5,000 bond.

He is currently in in the Allegheny County Jail.