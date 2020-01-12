



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local rapper Harvey ‘Frzy’ Daniels officially broke the Guinness World Record for longest freestyle rap at 5 p.m. tonight.

Frzy rapped for 31 hours straight, with only 5-minute breaks permitted per hour. Frzy did not eat at all during this time but did take drink breaks.

Although he did previously promise to rap until 6 p.m. for fans, when The Block Northway Mall closes, he stopped the rap and started crying after he learned he had broken the record.

The Emmy award-winning rapper/musician made the record on the 1-year anniversary of Frzy Day, which was given to him by the City of Pittsburgh on January 11, 2019.

13 DJs from Grind Hard, 26 producers, and interactive games were all involved in encouraging Frzy and making the event possible.