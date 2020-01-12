Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Pittsburgh Steelers are tweeting out their congratulations to former coach Bill Cowher on his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
🗣 @CowherCBS pic.twitter.com/dz2LyQLlMQ
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2020
The Crafton native becomes a member of the Centennial Class of 2020. He found out during a live broadcast of “The NFL Today” on CBS Saturday night.
On Saturday, Steelers President Art Rooney II released this statement: “Congratulations to Bill Cowher on his election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of our most successful coaches in team history, Bill’s energy and dedication for coaching was evident in every practice and every game.”
Cowher will be enshrined in August.
