GREEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Green Township.
The crash occurred on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Arcadia Road and Cherry Tree Road.
INDIANA COUNTY: Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash. Occurred about 5:30 PM at intersection of Arcadia Rd. and Cherry Tree Rd., Green Twp. One person pronounced deceased at scene. All other occupants expected to survive. Add’l. details will be released later. PSP CARS, FSU assisting.
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 14, 2020
Officials said all the other occupants are expected to survive.
