GREEN TOWNSHIP


GREEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Green Township.

The crash occurred on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Arcadia Road and Cherry Tree Road.

Officials said all the other occupants are expected to survive.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

