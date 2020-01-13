



BALDWIN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say the man shot and killed last night in Baldwin was armed and allegedly trying to break into a family’s apartment.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified the alleged intruder as 22-year-old Joshua Brandon Long of West Mifflin.

According to police, Long was shot and killed just after 7 p.m. Sunday while attempting an alleged armed robbery at an apartment on Rosewood Court.

Police say the 25-year-old man living in the apartment retrieved his own gun during the incident and shot the suspect. The man was at home with his 24-year-old fiancée and their 10-month-old child.

Officers took a 19-year-old man into custody nearby shortly after arriving at the scene. He is facing drug charges.

Allegheny County Police detectives continue to investigate the incident.

They will be working with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).