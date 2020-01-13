Comments
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Check your tickets! A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Beaver County.
The Rite Aid at 925 Merchant Street in Ambridge sold the ticket that matched the numbers drawn Sunday.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket matched all five balls drawn: 10-25-32-36-42.
The Ambridge Rite Aid gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
If you’re the lucky person holding this ticket, you should sign it, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest office.
