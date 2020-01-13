Filed Under:Carnegie Library Of Pittsburgh, Greg Priore, John Schulman, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Thefts


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former librarian and a bookseller faced a judge Monday morning, pleading guilty to stealing and trafficking rare books from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says Gregory Priore pleaded guilty to charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. All other counts against him have been dropped.

John Schulman pleaded guilty to charges of receiving stolen property, theft by deception and forgery. As part of the plea agreement, the DA’s Office says they will drop all other charges against him.

L: Gregory Priore, R: John Schulman (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Authorities allege that Priore, who is a former librarian that oversaw the rare books room at the Carnegie Library, stole prints, maps and rare books and handed them off to Caliban Book Shop co-owner John Schulman to resell them.

RELATED STORIES:

Prosecutors allege that several hundred rare items valued at more than $8 million were taken in a scheme they believe dates back to the 1990s.

One of those books, a more than 400-year-old Geneva Bible, was later tracked down to the Netherlands.

Priore and Schulman have a sentencing hearing scheduled on April 17.

The DA’s Office says there is no agreement about sentencing as part of the plea.

Comments