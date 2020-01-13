  • KDKA TVOn Air

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Foreigner is headlining a 2020 tour featuring Kansas and Europe, and the three rock legends are making a stop in Pittsburgh.

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe will bring hits like “Cold as Ice,” “Carry On Wayward Son,” and “Final Countdown” to the S&T Bank Music Park — formerly KeyBank Pavilion — on Aug. 2.

The just-announced “Juke Box Heroes 2020” tour will kick off July 9 in Albuquerque and will end in Austin.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Foreigner and Kansas last toured together.

Tickets go on sale Friday. You can get them online here.

