Comments
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Foreigner is headlining a 2020 tour featuring Kansas and Europe, and the three rock legends are making a stop in Pittsburgh.
Foreigner, Kansas and Europe will bring hits like “Cold as Ice,” “Carry On Wayward Son,” and “Final Countdown” to the S&T Bank Music Park — formerly KeyBank Pavilion — on Aug. 2.
The just-announced “Juke Box Heroes 2020” tour will kick off July 9 in Albuquerque and will end in Austin.
It’s been nearly 10 years since Foreigner and Kansas last toured together.
Tickets go on sale Friday. You can get them online here.
You must log in to post a comment.