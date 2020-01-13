Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friends and family gathered to pray for the safe return of Tonee Turner.
Turner was last seen two weeks ago at Dobrá Tea in Squirrel Hill.
On Monday, her sister hosted a prayer circle and dance meditation at the Glitterbox Theater
Tonee’s sister said a man riding his bike on the Homestead Grays Bridge found Tonee’s bag on the sidewalk.
It had her keys and phone inside.
Police say Turner stands at 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds and has black, chin-length hair. She is originally from the Hazelwood area.
