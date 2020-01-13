PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were detained for questioning after a SWAT team was called in for a possible hostage situation in the Hill District.

Police say they responded to reports of a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Miller Street in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood around 12:25 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they say there was a possible hostage situation involving a male and a female locked in a room with a reported firearm. SWAT officers were then called in and hostage negotiators arrived on the scene.

About an hour later, around 1:20 p.m., police say the male and female agreed to exit the room. They were both detained for questioning and a gun was recovered.

Police say no one was hurt.

According to police, it’s initially unclear which person took the other hostage. The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.

