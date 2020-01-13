Filed Under:2020 NHL All-Star Game, Hockey, Kris Letang, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will have a special role for the upcoming 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

On Monday, the NHL announced that Letang will captain the Metropolitan Division.

Earlier this month, the defenseman was named to his sixth career All-Star Game, surpassing Paul Coffey for the most appearances by a Pittsburgh defenseman.

