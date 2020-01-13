Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will have a special role for the upcoming 2020 NHL All-Star Game.
On Monday, the NHL announced that Letang will captain the Metropolitan Division.
#NHLAllStar Update: @Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will captain the Metropolitan Division at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/p6JMXt8cEy
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2020
Earlier this month, the defenseman was named to his sixth career All-Star Game, surpassing Paul Coffey for the most appearances by a Pittsburgh defenseman.
