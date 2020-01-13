Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Matchbox Twenty is bringing their just-announced 2020 tour to Pittsburgh this summer.
On Aug. 26, Matchbox Twenty will stop at the newly-named S&T Bank Music Park along with The Wallflowers.
The “Matchbox Twenty 2020” tour kicks off in Pennsylvania at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem and ends in Los Angeles.
The band hasn’t been on the road since 2017.
Matchbox Twenty fan club members will be able to get tickets on pre-sale Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday starting at 12 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.