PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriffs and Pittsburgh Police Officers are searching for a 22-year-old man who escaped custody.
Officials said on Monday that Robert Logsdon was being transported from a neighboring borough by a state constable and escaped at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street at around 6:25 p.m.
He was being transported to the Allegheny County Jail on three arrest warrants.
Logsdon is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt and dark pants on Stanwix Street between Fourth and Forbes avenues.
He also has a small cross tattoo under his left eye.
