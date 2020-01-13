  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriffs and Pittsburgh Police Officers are searching for a 22-year-old man who escaped custody.

Officials said on Monday that Robert Logsdon was being transported from a neighboring borough by a state constable and escaped at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street at around 6:25 p.m.

He was being transported to the Allegheny County Jail on three arrest warrants.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Logsdon is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt and dark pants on Stanwix Street between Fourth and Forbes avenues.

He also has a small cross tattoo under his left eye.

