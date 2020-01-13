



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The leader of the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh has resigned following his arrest last month on felony charges.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports that Gary Van Horn has turned in his resignation.

BREAKING: Gary Van Horn resigns from Delta Foundation after felony arrest. Delta hires law firm to conduct internal investigation of “activities and compliance”. pic.twitter.com/rL2SFCc6cT — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 13, 2020

Van Horn is facing charges of impersonating a public official and forgery.

Those charges stem from a state police investigation into Van Horn, who is accused of falsely representing himself as an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy and rigging his personal car with police lights.

He is also accused of forging Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen’s signature.

Following the filing of the charges last month, the Delta Foundation accepted Van Horn’s offer to take a leave of absence.

The foundation is now hiring a law firm to conduct an internal investigation of “activities and compliance.”

An internal audit will also be performed on the foundation’s fiances. Under Van Horn, the Delta Foundation owes money to the city, the county and pop singer Kesha.

Under Van Horn, Delta owes money to city, county and singer Kesha. Internal audit will probe foundation finances. #KDKA #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/M8ebpucR9q — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 13, 2020

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.