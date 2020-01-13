



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As warm starts to the year go, this one is pretty unique.

Through the 12th of the year, Pittsburgh now ranks as the 11th warmest mean temperature start on record, and the warmest mean temperature start of the year we’ve seen in over 10 years (2007; 40.3°).

The mild and comfortable weather is expected to stick around for a big portion of the work week with highs back in the 50s this afternoon.

Rain chances will be back briefly Tuesday, with a quick-moving system moving along I-70.

Everyone will see some rain, if just briefly, on Wednesday before things begin to become more seasonal for the rest of the week. Highs on Thursday will be near 40 degrees with Friday highs near average.

There will also be a chance for rain on Friday, along with rain and snow expected through the day on Saturday.

