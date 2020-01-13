



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority wants your input to help shape the future of public transit in the region.

The agency will host several meetings to discuss a variety of topics including technology and new routes.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“Our goal is to engage communities while it’s still early on for many of these topics so we can get a better sense of the direction our stakeholders want us to go,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release.

“We felt it was important to hold these get-togethers now so we can talk about these issues before we make any major decisions.”

You can find the full list of meetings here.