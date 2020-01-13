



MILLVALE (KDKA) — Shaler Township Police have released photos of the intense vehicle fire that brought traffic to a standstill this morning on busy Route 28.

Police say the vehicle crashed, then burst into flames.

It shut down Route 28 southbound between Etna and Millvale for the early hours of the morning rush.

RT-28 inbound traffic is still at a standstill… @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SaQtpdMB1X — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 13, 2020

However, the highway has since reopened.

Traffic was still moving slowly, so officials were advising drivers to use caution and patience in the area.

Shaler Township Police say one minor injury was reported as a result.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.