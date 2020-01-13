PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break shut down a stretch of busy Walnut Street in Shadyside overnight.
According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, about 20 properties were affected by the break. Crews were hoping to have water service fully restored to everyone around 7:30 a.m.
UPDATE: (From PWSA) Work should be completed in about 30 minutes. About 20 properties were affected starting around 4:30, but should all be restored within 30 minutes. @KDKA https://t.co/YGtZktkaak
Officials in Shadyside said repair work was already scheduled in that area, and during those repairs the break happened.
It shut down both sides of Walnut Street near the Apple store, between Belfonte and Copeland Streets.
