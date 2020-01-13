Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, PWSA, Shadyside


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break shut down a stretch of busy Walnut Street in Shadyside overnight.

According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, about 20 properties were affected by the break. Crews were hoping to have water service fully restored to everyone around 7:30 a.m.

Officials in Shadyside said repair work was already scheduled in that area, and during those repairs the break happened.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

It shut down both sides of Walnut Street near the Apple store, between Belfonte and Copeland Streets.

