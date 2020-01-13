



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tom Hanks has just scored an Oscar nomination for his role as Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Hanks was nominated for best supporting actor in the upcoming Oscars. The last time he received an Oscar nomination was in 2001 for his leading role in “Cast Away.”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is based on the real life story of how Fred Rogers affected the life of a cynical journalist who was assigned to write a piece about him.

Hanks did such a fantastic job that Mister Rogers’ wife Joanne complimented the way Hanks brought her husband’s legacy to life.

“I loved it,” she said of the movie. “I think Tom is a genius, almost.”

“I want to give credit — Tom Hanks has gotten lots and lots of good press and he deserves every bit of it.”

You can check out the full list of Oscar nominees at CBSNews.com.