PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 51 in Pittsburgh is now back open following an overnight crash and diesel spill.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection with Woodruff Street, near the entrance to the Wabash Tunnel.

PennDOT says a tractor trailer hit the median there, spilling 50 gallons of diesel fuel.

The road was closed in both directions to clean it up.

It reopened just before 3 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.