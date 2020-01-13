



SHALER (KDKA) — Two trees more than 100 feet tall crashed into a home and car in Shaler Township.

Faith Hoffman and her daughter were inside their Charles Street home Monday when the trees came crashing down.

They said the force of the trees was so powerful that it shook the house.

“It was loud,” Hoffman said. “It was intense.”

The trees also fell on their Honda CRV, which was parked in the driveway.

“The whole side of the house is gone,” Hoffman said. “My car is gone.”

Hoffman and her daughter, Gabby, were in the basement ordering college books when they said the house shook.

The two walked away without any injuries.

Neighbor Marlene Boyd was on her back porch when she saw the trees come crashing down.

“I heard this cracking and I just walked out.

“When it hit, it made me jump,” Boyd said.

Boyd ran to help her neighbors and called 911.

Hoffman doesn’t know the extent of the damage to her home.

She said the insurance company is coming Tuesday to assess the damage.