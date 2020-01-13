



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two guns were confiscated over a three-day stretch at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The TSA said on Monday that over the past three days, TSA agents confiscated two guns at the airport checkpoint.

On Saturday, a woman from Cartagena, Colombia was allegedly trying to bring her .38 caliber handgun through the checkpoint. TSA says an Ohio woman was then caught Monday trying to bring a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets through the checkpoint.

In both instances, the checkpoint X-ray machine revealed the guns in carry-on bags. Allegheny County Police were called in and the women were detained for questioning before catching their flights.

Even those with concealed carry permits can’t bring guns onto planes in their carry-on bags, the TSA explains. When a gun is found, they say it slows down the checkpoint, especially in the middle of busy travel season.

The two recent incidents are not related.

In 2019, a record-setting 35 guns were confiscated at the airport. These two guns were the first reported in 202.