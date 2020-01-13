



BREMERTON, Wash. (KDKA) – After 35 years of service and 1,000 dives, the submarine USS Pittsburgh will be decommissioned.

To honor the submarine, Senator Pat Toomey officially recognized the USS Pittsburgh in the Congressional records.

The USS Pittsburgh is a fast attack Los Angeles-class submarine commissioned in 1985. By 2017, it had completed its 1,000 dive, which a news release says is a milestone few submarines reach during service.

Toomey, along with members of Congress, released statements ahead of the inactivation ceremony.

“The USS Pittsburgh (SSN-720) — forged of iron and steel just like her namesake — has always been a source of pride for our town,” said Congressman Conor Lamb in a press release.

“We are grateful to the USS Pittsburgh and all who served aboard for their distinguished service to America.”

Congressman Guy Reschenthaler said in the press release that as a Navy veteran, he’s proud to recognize the USS Pittsburgh’s 35 years and all the sailors who served aboard.

“The ship represented our region proudly during times of war, most notably Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, by providing critical intelligence and deterring our adversaries. The legacy and record of service of the USS PITTSBURGH (SSN-720) will be etched in history for generations to come,” he said in the press release.