By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Alina Sheykhet, Amy Wadas, Domestic Violence, Harrisburg, Local TV, Matthew Darby, PFA, Pittsburgh News, Protection From Abuse Order


HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a murdered University of Pittsburgh student is visiting Harrisburg today for a mission that they hope will save lives.

Alina Sheykhet, 20, was bludgeoned to death in her apartment in Oakland in October of 2017.

Her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, pleaded guilty in 2018 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for her death.

Investigators say he used a clawhammer and two knives from Alina’s own basement and kitchen to beat her in a bedroom of her home on Cable Avenue in Oakland. Investigators also found surveillance video of Darby in the neighborhood the night of the murder.

Since her death, Alina’s parents have been working to get stronger legislation passed on Protection From Abuse Orders, which their daughter sought against Darby before her death.

The reason for their trip today is to advocate for Alina’s Law, which would allow judges to decide whether the subject of a PFA should be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

About 20 family members and friends, dressed in purple, gathered Tuesday morning to travel to Harrisburg together.

Once there, they met up with state Rep. Anita Kulik for a “Putting a Stop to Domestic Violence Rally.”

Alina’s mother, Elly Sheykhet, spoke at the rally.

“You do have the power to change the broken system and save lives,” she said. “This is why I’m asking for your help. As a heartbroken mother, I’m asking you to help save victims. I could not save my daughter, but you can save yours.”

Rep. Kulik is the lawmaker who has introduced Alina’s Law.

On Twitter, she says: “Victims should not have to live in fear while they wait for a court date. Alina’s Law will prevent senseless deaths at the hands of dangerous abusers.”

Stay with KDKA for Amy Wadas’ full reports on this developing story.

