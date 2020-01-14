



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a murdered University of Pittsburgh student is visiting Harrisburg today for a mission that they hope will save lives.

Alina Sheykhet, 20, was bludgeoned to death in her apartment in Oakland in October of 2017.

Her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, pleaded guilty in 2018 to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for her death.

Investigators say he used a clawhammer and two knives from Alina’s own basement and kitchen to beat her in a bedroom of her home on Cable Avenue in Oakland. Investigators also found surveillance video of Darby in the neighborhood the night of the murder.

Since her death, Alina’s parents have been working to get stronger legislation passed on Protection From Abuse Orders, which their daughter sought against Darby before her death.

The reason for their trip today is to advocate for Alina’s Law, which would allow judges to decide whether the subject of a PFA should be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

We are inside of the Pennsylvania State Capitol in #Harrisburg as family, friends and @RepKulik are pushing to pass Alina’s Law in honor of Alina Sheykhet. If passed, the law will create extra protections like electronic monitoring at the discretion of the court for PFA cases. pic.twitter.com/tO19oldr1Z — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 14, 2020

About 20 family members and friends, dressed in purple, gathered Tuesday morning to travel to Harrisburg together.

Once there, they met up with state Rep. Anita Kulik for a “Putting a Stop to Domestic Violence Rally.”

Alina’s mother, Elly Sheykhet, spoke at the rally.

Elly Sheykhet spoke to a crowd inside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, stressing the importance of Alina’s Law and why it needs to be passed. Her supporters stood around her and her husband held up a picture of their daughter Alina, who was murdered in 2017. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MPrJhsPfa8 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 14, 2020

“You do have the power to change the broken system and save lives,” she said. “This is why I’m asking for your help. As a heartbroken mother, I’m asking you to help save victims. I could not save my daughter, but you can save yours.”

Rep. Kulik is the lawmaker who has introduced Alina’s Law.

Happening now: the Putting a Stop to Domestic Violence rally in Harrisburg. I’ve introduced #AlinasLaw, which would give judges discretion as to whether a Protection From Abuse defendant should wear an electronic monitoring device if they pose a threat. pic.twitter.com/QrOAZmQPhk — Rep. Anita Kulik (@RepKulik) January 14, 2020

On Twitter, she says: “Victims should not have to live in fear while they wait for a court date. Alina’s Law will prevent senseless deaths at the hands of dangerous abusers.”

