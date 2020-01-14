Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – University of Pittsburgh officers are helping Pittsburgh Police investigate an off-campus robbery.
Pitt police say the alleged robber followed the victim home to the 400 block of Atwood Street Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.
The suspect then assaulted the victim, campus police say, and stole his medication.
Police describe the suspect as a white male with short hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie with an “OVO” logo.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.
