Ticket information wasn’t immediately available, but the group says to check back to their website for upcoming details.
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are bringing their just-announced tour to Pittsburgh.
The pair is getting back on the road for their first nationwide tour in 10 years. They’ll be at the S&T Bank Music Park — formerly KeyBank Pavilion — on Aug. 29.
We’re hitting the road! Announcing the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TOUR. Get all the details on dates & cities near you here: https://t.co/5tcOuF6AU7 pic.twitter.com/a0l4yMTcfm
— Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) January 14, 2020
“REBOOT 2020 TOUR” will take off in Missouri and end in Illinois.
