  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burgettstown, Concert, Country Music, Local TV, Pittsburgh


BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are bringing their just-announced tour to Pittsburgh.

The pair is getting back on the road for their first nationwide tour in 10 years. They’ll be at the S&T Bank Music Park — formerly KeyBank Pavilion — on Aug. 29.

“REBOOT 2020 TOUR” will take off in Missouri and end in Illinois.

Ticket information wasn’t immediately available, but the group says to check back to their website for upcoming details.

Comments