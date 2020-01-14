  • KDKA TVOn Air

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in a hotel on Christmas Day in 2018.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that jurors deliberated for several hours Monday before convicting 28-year-old Dominique Jones in the death of 25-year-old Tre Montel McCargo.

Jones took the stand Friday and alleged that the stabbing at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown was in self-defense and followed years of abuse.

Fayette County prosecutors said Jones believed McCargo was cheating on her after she looked at his cellphone while he slept.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 24.

