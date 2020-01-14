



CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Friends, family and community members said their final goodbye today to two brothers, both volunteer firefighters, who passed away within hours of each other last week.

Mark and Lee Nanna both served as firefighters in Cranberry Township.

Mark, 56, died last Wednesday night due to complications from an infection.

Then, early Thursday morning, 69-year-old Lee suffered a heart attack upon hearing the news his little brother had passed away.

Procession for Mark and Lee Nanna in Cranberry Township. Both were life members of the Cranberry Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. Funeral happening this morning.

The brothers embodied nearly 30 years of service and dedication to the fire department and community. They joined the fire company together on the same day.

“For the fire company and the township, you really can’t describe it. The two guys, they did everything,” Gary Brewer, of the Cranberry Township Fire Department, said.

Many at the Dutilh United Methodist Church for Mark and Lee Nanna. Mark passed away Wednesday & Lee passed away Thursday. Both served their vol. fire dept. for years.

Their funeral was held this morning at the Dutilh United Methodist Church, followed by the burial and a luncheon.