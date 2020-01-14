  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Butler County, Cranberry Township, Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, Lindsay Ward


CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Friends, family and community members said their final goodbye today to two brothers, both volunteer firefighters, who passed away within hours of each other last week.

Mark and Lee Nanna both served as firefighters in Cranberry Township.

mark nanna, lee nanna

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Mark, 56, died last Wednesday night due to complications from an infection.

Then, early Thursday morning, 69-year-old Lee suffered a heart attack upon hearing the news his little brother had passed away.

The brothers embodied nearly 30 years of service and dedication to the fire department and community. They joined the fire company together on the same day.

“For the fire company and the township, you really can’t describe it. The two guys, they did everything,” Gary Brewer, of the Cranberry Township Fire Department, said.

Their funeral was held this morning at the Dutilh United Methodist Church, followed by the burial and a luncheon.

Comments