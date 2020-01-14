



MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A McKeesport home was badly damaged when a fire started on the back porch and spread to the kitchen.

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on the 1800 block of Evans Avenue in McKeesport around noon on Tuesday.

Everyone who was inside the house at the time got out safely.

McKeesport Fire Chief Jeffrey Tomovcsik says the fire began on the back porch. It then spread to the kitchen. The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

While there is extensive damage to the house, there were no injuries. The home is now uninhabitable.

The fire marshal is investigating.

