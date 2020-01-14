Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fayette County, Henry Clay Township, Local TV, National Pike, Route 40


HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person has been killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County.

According to emergency officials, an SUV and tractor trailer collided during the morning rush hour on Route 40/National Pike in Henry Clay Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The crash happened between Dinner Bell-Ohiopyle Road and Flat Rocks Road.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

