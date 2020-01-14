Comments
HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person has been killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County.
According to emergency officials, an SUV and tractor trailer collided during the morning rush hour on Route 40/National Pike in Henry Clay Township.
The crash happened between Dinner Bell-Ohiopyle Road and Flat Rocks Road.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.
RT-40/National Pike in Henry Clay Township is closed both ways due to a multi-vehicle accident between Dinner Bell-Ohiopyle Rd and Flat Rocks Rd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0oIksfUd3t
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 14, 2020
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
