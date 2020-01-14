STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — According to reports, a federal lawsuit regarding hazing has been levied on select members of the Penn State Football program.

Former player Isaiah Humphries is suing the individuals after he reported “violent hazing” by his teammates in which Franklin retaliated against Humphries.

Along with Franklin, Damion Barber is also being sued over the situation. In addition, Humphries accused prominent players Yetur Gross-Matos, Micah Parsons and Jesse Luketa as hazing participants. The lawsuit claims the hazers invoked the name of former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky during the incidents. Sandusky is currently serving life in prison for child sex abuse.

Reports say the local police held an investigation into the situation last April, but no charges were filed.

Humphries transferred to Cal last season.