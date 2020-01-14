



MIAMI (KDKA) — After the latest outburst at law enforcement, a Florida police department is done with Antonio Brown.

According to CBS Miami, Hollywood police said this is the third domestic incident involving Brown in their city in the past three months and they’re tired of it. They’re so tired of it that they told Brown he’s no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

Brown has spent time in recent weeks donating his time and money to the Police Athletic League youth football team in Hollywood, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Monday, Brown filmed yet another tirade outside of his home that was filled with NSFW language and disrespect toward the mother of his children and police officers trying to make sense of the situation.