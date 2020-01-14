FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Forest Hills is looking for community members to fill vacant seats on several boards and committees.
Committees, commissions and boards that have vacancies are civil service commission, environmental advisory council, neighborhood crime resistance, planning commission, recreation board, shade tree and shrub committee and zoning hearing board.
Applications are due by Feb. 3 and volunteers will begin serving in March.
If you’re a Forest Hills citizen and are interested, the borough says you should send a letter of application with the names of the committees you’re applying for along with a recent resume or short biography to: Borough Office, 4400 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
You should write “volunteer” in the bottom left corner of the envelope.
You must log in to post a comment.