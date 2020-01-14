PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle’s process of eliminated single-use plastic bags begins tomorrow.
The Giant Eagle at the Waterworks Market District will be the test ground for a six-month plastic bag pilot program, Giant Eagle says.
Starting Wednesday, the store will remove plastic bags at registers and grant perks to customers bringing reusable bags. If you don’t have your own reusable bag, you can buy one for 99 cents.
If you don’t want to buy a reusable bag, the Waterworks Market District location will charge 10 cents per paper bag.
Giant Eagle says it’s committing to phasing out single-use bags at all Pittsburgh locations in the coming months.
The company says it also wants to get rid of all single-use plastic — like fresh food containers, bottled beverages and straws — by 2025.
