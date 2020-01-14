  • KDKA TVOn Air

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) – All lanes are closed on a stretch of I-70 after a crash.

PennDOT says there’s a crash on I-70 westbound between exit 21 for I-79 South and exit 25 for Route 519.

All westbound lanes are closed, PennDOT says.

They did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

