EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) – All lanes are closed on a stretch of I-70 after a crash.
PennDOT says there’s a crash on I-70 westbound between exit 21 for I-79 South and exit 25 for Route 519.
UPDATE: Crash on I-70 westbound between Exit 25 – PA 519 and Exit 21 – I-79 South. All lanes closed.
All westbound lanes are closed, PennDOT says.
They did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
