PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A sandwich recall is being expanded after possible Listeria contamination.

The FDA says Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall expansion of Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches sold in a dozen states — including Pennsylvania — because the sandwiches might be contaiminated with Listeria.

The products affected are all Lot #03202001. Their best by dates are Jan. 21 or Jan. 23.

The full list of products:

  • Fresh Grab #252153, UPC #612510003039
  • Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich #252204, UPC #612510003213
  • Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich #251694, UPC #612510001042
  • Premo Meat Lover’s Sub #970844, UPC #612510093832
  • Premo Pub Burger #207970 Lot #03202001, UPC #612510003015
  • Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub #996428, UPC #612510094037
  • Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich #915537, UPC #612510001042
  • Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich #207455, UPC #612510088494

No illness have been connected to this recall.

The FDA says consumers who purchased these products shouldn’t consume them.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.

