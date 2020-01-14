Comments
The full list of products:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A sandwich recall is being expanded after possible Listeria contamination.
The FDA says Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall expansion of Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches sold in a dozen states — including Pennsylvania — because the sandwiches might be contaiminated with Listeria.
The products affected are all Lot #03202001. Their best by dates are Jan. 21 or Jan. 23.
- Fresh Grab #252153, UPC #612510003039
- Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich #252204, UPC #612510003213
- Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich #251694, UPC #612510001042
- Premo Meat Lover’s Sub #970844, UPC #612510093832
- Premo Pub Burger #207970 Lot #03202001, UPC #612510003015
- Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub #996428, UPC #612510094037
- Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich #915537, UPC #612510001042
- Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich #207455, UPC #612510088494
No illness have been connected to this recall.
The FDA says consumers who purchased these products shouldn’t consume them.
For more information, visit the FDA’s website.
