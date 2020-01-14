Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials arrested a man charged with attempted homicide after he shot at two people and placed a gun to a woman’s head.
On Tuesday, Michael Harris was arrested on an warrant for criminal attempt-criminal homicide in Westmoreland County.
Officials said on Nov. 11, 2019, he allegedly chased and shot at two victims he believed stole a safe from his home.
Police say he caught up to victims and threatened one by placing a gun to her head.
He was arrested at the courthouse when he arrived for his scheduled arraignment for a separate October incident.
He now faces two counts of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assaulted and other charges.
