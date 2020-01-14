  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Attempted Homicide, Local TV, Michael Harris, Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials arrested a man charged with attempted homicide after he shot at two people and placed a gun to a woman’s head.

On Tuesday, Michael Harris was arrested on an warrant for criminal attempt-criminal homicide in Westmoreland County.

Officials said on Nov. 11, 2019, he allegedly chased and shot at two victims he believed stole a safe from his home.

Police say he caught up to victims and threatened one by placing a gun to her head.

He was arrested at the courthouse when he arrived for his scheduled arraignment for a separate October incident.

He now faces two counts of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assaulted and other charges.

Comments